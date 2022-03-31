Global Tech Industries enters into LOI to sale Beyond Blockchain business
Mar. 31, 2022 10:11 AM ETGlobal Tech Industries Group, Inc. (GTII)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global Tech Industries Group (GTII -1.3%) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with AT Gekko regarding the sale of its "Beyond Blockchain" business.
- In consideration of sale of Beyond Blockchain's assets to AT Gekko, GTII will receive $25,000 in cash at closing, a 10% equity interest in the entity acquiring the asset, 10% of all tokens received by the acquiring entity in connection with the first post-closing third-party token offering on the Beyond Blockchain platform and 5% of all tokens issued by the acquiring entity in connection with its own initial proprietary token offering.
- The parties will first work towards finalizing definitive purchase agreements for the acquisition, and, if successful, an anticipated closing sometime during Q222.