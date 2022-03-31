Sempra and Total to expand North American alliance for LNG and renewables
Mar. 31, 2022 10:15 AM ETTELL, TTE, SREBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Sempra (SRE) and Total (TTE) signed two memoranda of understanding Thursday; one for Sempra's (SRE) Pacifico LNG project in Mexico, and a second for Total's (TTE) proposed offshore wind project in California.
- The Pacifico agreement indicates Total (TTE) will sign long-term contracts for 1/3 of the project's LNG supply and own a piece of the terminal; an interesting development, following the recent liquidation of Total's (TTE) holdings in Tellurian (TELL).
- The two companies are already joint venture partners in Cameron LNG and Costa Azul, and increased cooperation may mark a pivot for the French super major away from Russia and towards North American upstream investment.