Creative Medical stock rises 18% on collaboration agreement for ImmCelz
Mar. 31, 2022 10:23 AM ETCreative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Creative Medical (CELZ +18.0%) said it signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with the University of Miami to accelerate development of its ImmCelz Supercharged Autologous Immunotherapy Platform.
- ImmCelz uses adult stem cells from qualified donors to endow specific properties to the patient's immune cells. The incubated "supercharged" cells are then injected back into the patient to educate other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack foreign pathogens.
- The Company plans to advance multiple indications for ImmCelz starting with stroke, which is currently under FDA review. It also expects to accelerate development of additional therapies, including for type I diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and kidney disease.