Twitter's TweetDeck may become subscriber-only feature

Mar. 31, 2022 10:28 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Twitter's (TWTR -1.1%) power-user TweetDeck feature may be headed for subscribers only in an upcoming update.
  • Reverse-engineering specialist Jane Manchum Wong notes a work-in-progress sign-up page for TweetDeck markets the power feature as an "ad-free experience" and includes a link to a "legacy" version of TweetDeck.
  • That looks to back up code she's discovered in the app that appears to split access to TweetDeck on whether users are members of Twitter Blue, the company's subscription offering that runs users $2.99/month.
  • That TweetDeck code, if and when it's implemented, would redirect nonsubscribers to a Twitter Blue sign-up page.
  • Meanwhile, even if TweetDeck goes subscription-only, the legacy link suggests that TweetDeck as it now exists might continue to be free, and that Twitter Blue subscribers would have access to a new, more powerful version.
  • TweetDeck is beloved among social-media pros and power users for its ability to handle multiple accounts and feeds.
  • Twitter launched its Blue service in Canada and Australia last summer, and opened it across New Zealand and the United States in November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.