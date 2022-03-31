Twitter's TweetDeck may become subscriber-only feature
Mar. 31, 2022 10:28 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Twitter's (TWTR -1.1%) power-user TweetDeck feature may be headed for subscribers only in an upcoming update.
- Reverse-engineering specialist Jane Manchum Wong notes a work-in-progress sign-up page for TweetDeck markets the power feature as an "ad-free experience" and includes a link to a "legacy" version of TweetDeck.
- That looks to back up code she's discovered in the app that appears to split access to TweetDeck on whether users are members of Twitter Blue, the company's subscription offering that runs users $2.99/month.
- That TweetDeck code, if and when it's implemented, would redirect nonsubscribers to a Twitter Blue sign-up page.
- Meanwhile, even if TweetDeck goes subscription-only, the legacy link suggests that TweetDeck as it now exists might continue to be free, and that Twitter Blue subscribers would have access to a new, more powerful version.
- TweetDeck is beloved among social-media pros and power users for its ability to handle multiple accounts and feeds.
- Twitter launched its Blue service in Canada and Australia last summer, and opened it across New Zealand and the United States in November.