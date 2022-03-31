S&P Global expects Russia-Ukraine insurance losses to hit $35B - Reuters
- S&P Global is expecting losses in the specialty insurance market of $16B-35B due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a report.
- Specifically, aviation insurance losses could reach $6B-15B, with other specialty lines such as cyber, political risk and marine war insurance likely to be affected as well, Reuters noted, citing the ratings agency.
- "We believe it may take many years to settle the ultimate losses incurred by aircraft leasing companies, insurers, and reinsurers," S&P Global highlighted. Furthermore, the top 21 global reinsurers rated by S&P Global will likely suffer around half of the total losses. This comes in addition to large natural catastrophe losses already incurred this year.
- For company-specific news, aircraft lessor AerCap (AER) on Thursday submitted a $3.5B insurance claim for 100+ jets stuck in Russia.
- Property and casualty insurers: American International Group (AIG), Aflac (AFL), Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSF), Travelers Companies (TRV), Chubb (CB), Allstate (ALL), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Aon (AON).
- Take a look at the latest updates regarding the Russia-Ukraine war here.