DT Midstream raises $600M through private debt offering
Mar. 31, 2022 10:50 AM ETDT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DT Midstream (DTM +0.6%) has priced $600M of 4.300% Senior Secured Notes due 2032.
- The Notes will be guaranteed by certain of DT Midstream’s subsidiaries and secured by a first priority lien on certain assets of DT Midstream and its subsidiary guarantors that secure DT Midstream’s existing credit facilities.
- The Offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to partially repay existing indebtedness under its term loan facility and expects the transaction to be leverage-neutral.