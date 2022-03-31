Best Buy (BBY -4.0%) traded lower early on Thursday after a weak read of current foot traffic trends was digested by investors.

Data from location tracking firm SafeGraph data showed Best Buy's (NYSE:BBY) store traffic fell 7% year-over-year for the week that ended on March 26 to worsen from the 0.4% year-over-year drop in the week prior.

Best Buy (BBY) is being watched more closely than normal by analysts for any signs of consumer discretionary spending slowdowns in Q1.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) have trailed the returns of the S&P 500 Index and broad retail ETFs this year so far.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Best Buy (BBY) has been at Hold for more than six months.