Euronet Worldwide stock gains after UBS initiates with Buy on travel recovery
Mar. 31, 2022 10:58 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares are rising 3% on light volume Monday morning after UBS analyst Rayna Kumar initiated the payments firm with a Buy rating.
- The company "remains poised to benefit from improved cross-border travel recovery as consumers become more comfortable with travel, and COVID-19 mobility restrictions continue to ease in key Euronet markets," Kumar wrote in a note to clients.
- Its competitive Money Transfer pricing, expansion of global agent locations and increased total available market opportunity created from its cross-border payments platform should drive share gains and ongoing low-double digit transaction growth, the analyst highlighted.
- Overall, Kumar is forecasting Euronet (EEFT) to generate 32% EPS compounded annual growth rate over the next five years. Meanwhile, a group of eight analysts estimate Euronet's 2022 EPS at $7.01 per share, a Y/Y boost of nearly 90%.
- The Buy rating diverges from the Quant Rating's Hold, but agrees with Wall Street Analysts' Strong Buy (7 Strong Buy, 1 Buy).
