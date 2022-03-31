Euronet Worldwide stock gains after UBS initiates with Buy on travel recovery

Mar. 31, 2022 10:58 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Close up of girl hold bank card and type on laptop

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares are rising 3% on light volume Monday morning after UBS analyst Rayna Kumar initiated the payments firm with a Buy rating.
  • The company "remains poised to benefit from improved cross-border travel recovery as consumers become more comfortable with travel, and COVID-19 mobility restrictions continue to ease in key Euronet markets," Kumar wrote in a note to clients.
  • Its competitive Money Transfer pricing, expansion of global agent locations and increased total available market opportunity created from its cross-border payments platform should drive share gains and ongoing low-double digit transaction growth, the analyst highlighted.
  • Overall, Kumar is forecasting Euronet (EEFT) to generate 32% EPS compounded annual growth rate over the next five years. Meanwhile, a group of eight analysts estimate Euronet's 2022 EPS at $7.01 per share, a Y/Y boost of nearly 90%.
  • The Buy rating diverges from the Quant Rating's Hold, but agrees with Wall Street Analysts' Strong Buy (7 Strong Buy, 1 Buy).
  • Previously, (Sep. 28, 2021) Euronet's REN to power digital casino marker.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.