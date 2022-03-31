Trevena stock soars 30% amid Q4 results, $40M financing on pain drug Olinvyk
Mar. 31, 2022 11:12 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trevena (TRVN +29.5%) stock rose March 31 following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
- Q4 net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to -$14.7M, compared to -$11.9M in Q4 2020.
- For full year 2021, net loss attributable to common stockholders was -$52.3M, compared to -$29.4M in 2020.
- The company said the increase was primarily due to activities around the commercial launch of pain drug Olinvyk.
- The company announced a financing with R-Bridge Healthcare Fund focused on pain drug Olinvykroyalties expected from its partner in China, Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical.
- Trevena will get $15M upfront, $15M upon first commercial sale of Olinvyk in China and an additional $10M based on a financing or commercial milestone. If approved by year-end 2023, repayment will be limited to Chinese royalties from Nhwa, plus a 4% royalty (capped at $10M) on Olinvyk U.S. net sales.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash and cash equivalents were $66.9M, which does not include the R-Bridge financing.