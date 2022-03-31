Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH (NYSE:PVH) to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight. The firm thinks the new, higher tax rate impairs cash flow generation and sees limited catalysts for multiple re-rating over the next 12 months

Analyst Kimberly Greenberger and team also view the hockey stick guidance from PVH (PVH) as a potential risk, particularly if high levels of inflation persist and geopolitical conflicts were to impact consumer sentiment and pressure global consumer demand.

"Given the weak macro environment and rising interest rates, we think the multiple likely remains at these depressed levels unless PVH is able to deliver material positive earnings revisions. The impaired cash flow directly hits our DCF-derived price target."

Morgan Stanley assigned a new price target to PVH (PVH) of $89 vs. the $121 prior PT and the 52-week trading range of $66.10 to $125.42.

Earlier on Thursday, Bank of America defended its positive view on PVH.