Nano Dimension stock falls on wider Q4 net loss
Mar. 31, 2022 11:13 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nano Dimension (NNDM -6.0%) stock hit a 2-week low as the firm posted a wider net loss in Q4 on higher costs and impairment losses.
- Q4 GAAP EPS was -$0.62 vs. -$0.20 in Q4 2020.
- R&D expenses in Q4 grew fourfold Y/Y to $15.1M, driven by increased payroll and related costs due to more R&D resources, as well as higher share-based payments costs.
- Sales and marketing expenses more than tripled to $7.7M on higher payroll and related costs as more sales and marketing personnel were hired.
- Q4 impairment losses were $140.3M. NNDM stock price fell in 2021, such that as of Dec. 31, the firm's fair value - based on stock price - was lower than its book value of equity.
- Given the recoverable amount of cash-generating units, goodwill, intangibles and property, plant and equipment relating to the groups of the CGUs was reduced by ~$140M.
- "... we were obligated to write down $140M because of SEC regulation where they compare the share price to the value of non-cash non-tangible assets the company has," said CEO Yoav Stern in a post-earnings call.
- Meanwhile, Q4 revenue more than tripled to $7.53M, driven by the Essemtec acquisition.
- NNDM stock declined 10.8% YTD.