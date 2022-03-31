Microsoft acquires European-based startup Minit for undisclosed sum
Mar. 31, 2022 11:26 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Thursday that it was acquiring European-based tech startup Minit for process mining technology.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Microsoft said the deal would give the tech giant's customers the ability to help navigate the digital transformation and get a complete picture of how all their processes work for further analysis and improvement.
- "Customers will be able to better understand their process data, uncover what operations look like in reality and drive process standardization and improvement across the entire organization to ensure compliance at every step," Justin Graham, Microsoft's General Manager, Process Insights, wrote in the post.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares were lower by slightly less than 0.5% to $312.66 in early trading on Thursday.
- Microsoft (MSFT) was recently named as one of Time's 100 most influential companies for 2022, joining other tech stalwarts such as Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.