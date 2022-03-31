Bank of New York Mellon to custody Circle's USDC stablecoin reserves

  • The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is accelerating its entry into the digital asset space following its move Thursday to serve as the primary custodian for Circle Internet Financial's USD Coin (USDC-USD) reserves.
  • Note that USDC is the second largest stablecoin by market cap, with just under 52B tokens in circulation as of March. Tether (USDT-USD) tops the list with a circulating supply of 81.93B coins.
  • “Our role as a custodian for USDC reserves supports the broader marketplace and brings value to clients,” said Roman Regelman, CEO of Asset Servicing and head of Digital at BNY Mellon.
  • The lender's move comes about a month after it planned to launch a crypto custody platform.
