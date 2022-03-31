Occidental Petroleum CEO Hollub follows Buffett with 14K-share purchase

oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.4%) CEO Vicki Hollub just bought a chunk of the company's shares on the open market, even as shares trade near three-year highs.

According to an SEC filing, Hollub paid $798K on March 28 for 14,191 OXY shares at an average price of $56.24, raising her holdings to 467,282 shares and an additional 23,390 shares through a savings plan.

Hollub last bought OXY shares on the open market nearly three years ago, when she paid $1.8M for 37,460 shares at an average $48.15/share on June 10, 2019.

Occidental Petroleum is Q1's best performer in the S&P 500, with shares roughly doubling; Raymond James analyst John Freeman this week raised his OXY price target to $85 from $60, setting a new Wall Street high.

The CEO's move follows the high-profile investment earlier this month by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which now owns a nearly 15% stake of Occidental's shares outstanding.

