Arcadia Biosciences stock sees 25% wipeout as Q4 revenue falls ~70% Y/Y
Mar. 31, 2022 11:35 AM ETArcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA -25.1%) stock fell March 31, a day after the company reported its Q4 results, which missed analysts' estimates.
- Q4 total revenues declined -69.55% Y/Y to $2.17M.
- Net loss for Q4 was $9.28M, compared to $8.9M of income in Q4 2020.
- Q4 operating expenses were $15.98M, compared to ($339K) in Q4 2020.
- The company said R&D spending of $561K in Q4 decreased by $1.4M, compared to Q4 2020, primarily due to the increased focus on commercialization versus R&D activities.