Arcadia Biosciences stock sees 25% wipeout as Q4 revenue falls ~70% Y/Y

Mar. 31, 2022 11:35 AM ETArcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA -25.1%) stock fell March 31, a day after the company reported its Q4 results, which missed analysts' estimates.
  • Q4 total revenues declined -69.55% Y/Y to $2.17M.
  • Net loss for Q4 was $9.28M, compared to $8.9M of income in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 operating expenses were $15.98M, compared to ($339K) in Q4 2020.
  • The company said R&D spending of $561K in Q4 decreased by $1.4M, compared to Q4 2020, primarily due to the increased focus on commercialization versus R&D activities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.