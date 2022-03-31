Official White House response to 'Putin's Price Hike' - SPR release, federal land fees

A statement from the White House Thursday detailed plans to release 1mb/d of strategic crude oil reserves, in cooperation with allies, for the coming six months. The statement indicated that Russian oil supplies have been curtailed, but provided few details on the quantum of the supply impact. The White House did note that the bi-partisan ban on Russian oil has limited US imports. Year-to-date, Russian oil imports have averaged ~59kb/d, versus US oil consumption of ~21mb/d. The statement made no mention of ongoing Iran negotiations.

The statement indicated that "there is nothing standing in the way of domestic oil production." The President expects US oil production to grow by 1mb/d in 2022, in line with Citi's prior estimates, and $60 Brent oil price forecast for year-end 2022.

The statement referred to the 9,000 undrilled leases on federal lands currently being "hoarded" by industry, though failed to mention the 23,803 federal leases which are producing. A fact that has led some to speculate that the 9,000 unused leases are in fact unproductive, and not simply being hoarded in an attempt to corner the oil market. The President's statement called on Congress to make companies pay fees on public lands "that they are hoarding without producing."

Energy stocks are trading higher on the news (XLE), with Occidental (OXY) up ~2.5%, and Exxon (XOM) up ~1.0%. Despite oil prices (CL1:COM) for May delivery falling ~4%, oil prices for delivery in the second half of 2022 are largely unchanged on the day. Suggesting oil markets (USO), and equity investors are looking at Thursday's announcement as a temporary fix to a structural supply problem.