Vector Group rallies after Barclays upgrades to Overweight on volume growth outlook
Mar. 31, 2022 11:39 AM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Barclays turned more constructive on the cigarette company Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) with an upgrade to Overweight rating from Equal Weight.
- Analyst Pallav Mittal said "We expect VGR volumes to outperform the cigarette industry in FY22E due to volume benefit from KT&G business suspension" as following KT&G exit in Dec. 21 many of its US consumers are expected to switch to VGR’s deep discount brand Montego.
- The investment firm told FY23 presents price mix better than initially expected as VGR increased the price of Montego by 10c/pack in Jan-22, for the first time in a while.
- "We expect VGR’s equity free cash flow to be ahead of its dividends. If VGR deploys excess capital to buy back shares, then the EPS growth can accelerate to low DD in FY23E and beyond and stock can rerate, in our view," added Mittal.
- The firm pushed its price target from $12 to $16, implying a potential upside of 50.94% on stock's last close. The new price target works out to 8X the VGR's 2023 EBITDA estimate, slightly higher than the multiple Barclays used for its closest peer.
- Shares of VGR jumped 16% in early Thursday trading.
- Vector Group last released its earnings report on Mar.1, with EPS of $0.26 missing analysts consensus.
- Wall Street analysts maintain a Buy rating on the stock, while Seeking Alpha Quant System turned to Hold.
- Earlier (Jan. 21), Oppenheimer lowered its price target on Vector Group to $13.50 to account for the completed spin-off of Douglas Elliman on December 30.