Acacia Research stock rises on Q4 results

Mar. 31, 2022 11:44 AM ETAcacia Research Corporation (ACTG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Acacia Research (ACTG +6.6%) shares have popped after the company reported increased revenue and net income for Q421 and announced a new $40M share buyback program.
  • Total revenues grew from $4.4M in the prior year quarter to $63.3M, with newly acquired Printronix business contributing $12M in revenue. The IP business generated $51.3M in licensing and other revenue.
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $204.7M, or $0.45 per diluted share, up from $78.4M, or $1.30 per diluted share in Q420.
  • Net income included $63M in realized gains primarily related to the life science portfolio, partially offset by $28M in unrealized losses, primarily related to the reversal of unrealized gains previously recorded for shares sold or gains realized.
  • Acacia ended the year with $670.7M in cash, cash equivalents and equity investments (vs. $274.6M at Dec. 31, 2020) and total indebtedness of $181.2M.
  • In addition, the firm reported prelim Q122 results, expecting total revenues in the range of $13M to $14M and operating loss of $8.2 to $9.2M (owing to increased general and administrative expenses).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.