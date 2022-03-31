Hub Group stocks down after Stephens downgraded it to Equal Weight from Overweight
Mar. 31, 2022
- Hub Group (HUBG -3.0%) shares slipped after Stephens analyst Justin Long cut the recommendation on the stock to equal-weight from overweight.
- The company's price target is now set to $93 down from $97, implies 19% growth from the current market price.
- Since the start of 2022, shares fell more than 6% whereas over a period of one year shares surged more than 16%.
- Over the period of six months, stock has outperformed the broader market index:
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock, while Seeking Alpha Quant System says to Hold.