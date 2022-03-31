The United States Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) exchange traded fund has surged 61% in 2022’s 61 trading days. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine putting natural gas at the forefront of international concerns, the market segment outpaced all other ETF themes.

As such, UNG is not the only natural gas ETF that has taken off in 2022. Other funds include the leveraged VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZF), ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL), and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL).

Year-to-date UGAZF is +172.8%, BOIL is +124.6%, and UNL is +54.8%.

Below is a year-to-date chart of UNG and for further analysis, see a comprehensive comparison of all the natural gas funds discussed.