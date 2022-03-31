Senators urge FTC to hard review of Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger
- Four U.S. senators are pressing the Federal Trade Commission to give a hard review to Microsoft's (MSFT -0.5%) proposed near-$75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.4%), citing the videogame maker's issues with employee misconduct.
- Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Sheldon Whitehouse say "We are deeply concerned about consolidation in the tech industry and its impact on workers" in a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan.
- They'd like a review to assess whether the deal could exacerbate the allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and retaliation that have become prevalent as Activision Blizzard faces federal and state probes over misconduct.
- They also note the deal's terms would let embattled Activision CEO Bobby Kotick continue in his role until an expected 2023 closing and receive a potentially large exit package.
- For months, expectations around the blockbuster deal have been that Kotick would leave after it was closed.
- The FTC last week extended its probe with a second request for information from the two companies.