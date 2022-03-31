The Biden administration is debating whether to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron (CVX -0.3%) speak directly with President Maduro's government, Bloomberg reports.

Lifting a ban on communication with top Maduro officials would allow Chevron to prepare for a day when sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry are lifted, and allow the company to negotiate more control over its joint ventures with the PDVSA state-run oil company, according to the report.

The idea of allowing the contacts reportedly is being floated as part of President Biden's attempt to revive the talks and potentially pull Venezuela out of Russia's orbit.

Progress in talks also could lead to measures allowing Chevron and other holders of defaulted Venezuelan debt to get paid, which currently is blocked by U.S. sanctions imposed over Maduro's refusal to hold free and fair elections.

