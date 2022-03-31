Crinetics stock gains on hyperinsulinism candidate's trial data; JMP raises PT

  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock climbed 12% on positive data from the early trial of hyperinsulinism candidate CRN04777.
  • JMP Securities raised CRNX price target to $45 from $43 and reiterated its Market Outperform rating.
  • Analyst Jonathan Wolleben said Phase 1 data showed "clean safety and impressive dose-dependent reductions in insulin secretion in a challenge model that replicates severe CHI with the highest dose tested, essentially eliminating the need for IV glucose".
  • Phase 2 testing in congenital hyperinsulinism patients is expected in H2.
  • "We think the CRN04894 data in Q2 could be just as compelling... paltusotine will have critical pivotal data next year for acromegaly, which we model as a >$600M opportunity to CRNX, which could prove conservative," Wolleben wrote in a note to clients.
  • "We continue to recommend CRNX with multiple readouts over the next 2 years and a robust balance sheet of $334M in cash as of 2021 providing sufficient runway well into 2024," he added.
  • CRNX also reported Q4 results, with EPS of -$0.68 vs. consensus estimate of -$0.63.
  • Q4 revenue was $1.1M, consisting of non-cash upfront consideration recognized on transferring intellectual property from CRNX to Radionetics Oncology.
  • CRNX stock declined ~25% YTD.
