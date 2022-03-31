Barclays boosts minimum wage to 'at least' $20.50 for U.S. colleagues

Mar. 31, 2022 12:05 PM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)SANBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Barclays Bank sign London

hatman12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • U.K.-based Barclays (NYSE:BCS) said Thursday it'll increase its minimum hourly wage in the U.S., a move that will benefit over 900 colleagues and start in March.
  • The new rate will increase to "at least" $20.50 per hour, up from $17.00 per hour, the lender said.
  • “Being an employer of choice and retaining top talent with competitive pay, robust benefits and career development opportunities is especially crucial as we look to significantly grow our footprint in the US,” said Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank CEO Denny Nealon.
  • On Wednesday, Spain's Banco Santander (SAN) also hiked its minimum wage to $20.
