21Vianet stock plummets 16% post Q4 results
Mar. 31, 2022 12:09 PM ETVNETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 21Vianet (VNET -15.7%) shares drops following Q4 results despite net revenues increased by 29.4% Y/Y to RMB1.75B ($273.9M).
- Adjusted cash gross profit increased by 22.7% Y/Y to RMB713.8M ($112M) and adjusted cash gross margin was 40.9%, compared to 43.2% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.8% Y/Y to RMB463M ($72.7M) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.5%, compared to 28.9% Y/Y.
- Total cabinets under management net increased by 13,276 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 78,540 as of Dec. 31, 2021, a 46.7% Y/Y growth.
- Compound utilization rate was 61.6%, compared to 59.8% in the third quarter of 2021.
- The company ended the quarter with $268.1M in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.
- 2022 Guidance: The Co. expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB7,450M to RMB7,750M, Adjusted EBITDA RMB1,975M to RMB2,125M. The midpoints of the Co.'s updated estimates imply an increase of 22.8% and 16.9% Y/Y in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA, respectively.
