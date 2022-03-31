Guided Therapeutics completes trial of LuViva Cervical Scan for Chinese approval

Mar. 31, 2022 12:12 PM ETGuided Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Professional gynecologist taking womans cervix sample during examination

Nikola Ilic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Guided Therapeutics (OTCQB:GTHP) said it had completed testing 150 patients with its LuViva Cervical Scan for Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval.
  • The company said the trial was underway at four sites in China and expects it to be completed in the second quarter of this year. 
  • The company also received milestone payment of $177,740 from its Chinese manufacturing partner and distributor, Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation.  
  • "We look forward to a speedy conclusion and filing of study results with the Chinese regulatory authorities," said Gene Cartwright, CEO of Guided. 
