Israel's Rail Vision sees stock plunge 34% following $16M US IPO

Mar. 31, 2022 12:27 PM ETRVSNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Israeli railway safety company Rail Vision (RVSN) tumbled 34% in midday trading Thursday following its approximately $16M initial public offering.

Rail Vision shares recently changed hands at $2.73, down 34%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $3.14 after pricing at $4.13 per unit.

The railway safety technology developer priced 3.8M units at $4.13 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at the public price. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 15% more additional units.

If the underwriter's option is exercised in full, Rail Vision expects gross proceeds of around $18M from the deal. Aegis Capital is serving as sole bookrunner.

