Citi's review of Walt Disney's (DIS -1.6%) Parks investor day echoed the bullish reactions coming from analysts about a bounceback in the company's resorts, with an eye to a still-improving attendance rebound and tech enhancements.

Revenue in Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products division in the first quarter exceeded Q1 2019 by 6%, and EBIT exceeded that 2019 period by 14%, but management pointed out that's still affected by pandemic headwinds, analyst Jason Bazinet notes.

Those include international visitors that are slow to return to the resorts; hotel utilization rates that are still below pre-COVID levels; and several parks that are closed (including Hong Kong Disneyland and Disney Shanghai).

The company took advantage of the slowdown by launching expansion projects as well, including several upgrades for Disneyland Paris, a Frozen-themed land in Hong Kong, and a Zootopia land in Shanghai; and its newest cruise ship, Disney Wish, is set to make its first voyage in July.

Management also highlighted technology enhancements, including MagicBand+ technology that takes advantage of haptic vibrations and gesture recognition.

That feeds a theme of more immersive experiences: Disney is partnering with DMB Development on communities called Storyliving by Disney, starting with Cotino near Palm Springs. And Disney's Star Wars-themed Galactic Starcruiser two-day guest experience opened this month and is fully booked through the end of June.

Amid praise for the Parks unit, Bazinet noted investors are still nervous about "net add cadence" in the company's media business. He has a Buy rating and $200 price target on Disney stock, implying 44% upside.

Earlier, analysts largely responded with positivity to the parks update, pointing to the outperformance even against existing hurdles.

Disney's stock price is taking a small breather Thursday (down 1.6%) after a healthy boost on Tuesday; it's now down slightly for this week. The stock has shed more than 18% over the past six months (see a chart vs. the market here).