  • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Thursday teamed up with the Recording Academy, the music recording organization behind the annual Grammy Awards, The Block reported, citing a release.
  • The partnership will enable Binance to introduce "web3 solutions" to the Recording Academy's events and projects, a Binance spokesperson explained to The Block, adding that the specific initiatives would not involve non-fungible tokens.
  • The size of the deal was not disclosed, though the partnership is expected to last for "more than a year," the spokesperson told The Block.
  • Moreover, the move comes as the Recording Academy will explore monetization avenues for its members and create new experiences for music fans, The Block noted, citing Panos A. Panay, co-president of the Recording Academy.
  • Note that the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
  • Previously, (March 24) El Salvador's president linked with Binance's CEO to help adopt Bitcoin.
