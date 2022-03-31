Western Union initiated Neutral at UBS amid factors hampering growth opportunities

Mar. 31, 2022 1:15 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Popular Retail And Other Chain Brands In Germany

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Western Union (NYSE:WU) was initiated with Neutral rating at UBS with price target of $19 as it terms as a "fairly valued money transfer leader".
  • The rating firm believes that with the secular shift of money remittance to online and apps, digital pricing strategy will remain a key factor of market share gains and losses amongst money transfer competitors.
  • A risk to the company's financial performance is with 4-5% revenue exposure to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus (including a large digital partnership with Sberbank), over the next two years UBS does not foresee the company to achieve low-single digits revenue growth.
  • Outlook provided by the company in latest earnings call:

  • Also, slowing digital money transfer growth (24% of C2C revenue), stagnant gains from retail remittance are hindrances and slowing agent location growth.
  • Quick look at company's consumer-to-consumer trends Q4:

  • As analyzed by data from UBS Evidence Lab, Western Union emerges as the most expensive option to send money compared to peers like Euronet Ria's, MoneyGram's websites.
  • Wall Street Analysts, SA Author's and Quant Rating all stands at Hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.