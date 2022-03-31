Western Union initiated Neutral at UBS amid factors hampering growth opportunities
Mar. 31, 2022
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) was initiated with Neutral rating at UBS with price target of $19 as it terms as a "fairly valued money transfer leader".
- The rating firm believes that with the secular shift of money remittance to online and apps, digital pricing strategy will remain a key factor of market share gains and losses amongst money transfer competitors.
- A risk to the company's financial performance is with 4-5% revenue exposure to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus (including a large digital partnership with Sberbank), over the next two years UBS does not foresee the company to achieve low-single digits revenue growth.
- Outlook provided by the company in latest earnings call:
- Also, slowing digital money transfer growth (24% of C2C revenue), stagnant gains from retail remittance are hindrances and slowing agent location growth.
- Quick look at company's consumer-to-consumer trends Q4:
- As analyzed by data from UBS Evidence Lab, Western Union emerges as the most expensive option to send money compared to peers like Euronet Ria's, MoneyGram's websites.
- Wall Street Analysts, SA Author's and Quant Rating all stands at Hold.