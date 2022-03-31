Hot Stocks: BBY traffic falls; DELL, HPQ downgrades; BIDU delisting worries; LGVN soars

Worries about dragging sales in a couple of sectors sparked declines in Thursday's midday action. Best Buy (BBY) suffered amid a recent fall in store traffic. Meanwhile, analyst downgrades weighed on PC makers Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ).

In other news, Baidu (BIDU) dropped on continuing worries about an eventual delisting from U.S. markets.

On the other side of the ledger, Longeveron (LGVN) represented one of Thursday's notable gainers. The stock expanded its value by almost two-thirds, thanks to data about its Alzheimer’s drug candidate.

Decliners

Best Buy (BBY) dropped nearly 4% amid the release of data pointing to weak foot traffic. A report released by SafeGraph indicated that BBY store traffic for the week ended March 26 dropped 7% from last year.

Investors worried that the latest reading pointed to a deterioration in traffic for BBY. In the prior week, the figure had only edged down 0.4%.

Elsewhere in the market, continued worries about delisting put pressure on Baidu (BIDU). The Chinese internet giant had been added to a list generated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission marking companies that could be removed from U.S. exchanges.

BIDU said it is "actively exploring" solutions to the regulatory impasse. Still, shares dropped almost 7% in intraday action.

Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ) both lost ground in midday trading as well, dragged down by a pessimistic note from Morgan Stanley. The firm downgraded its ratings on the stocks, citing reduced promise for PC sales.

Morgan Stanley dropped its rating on DELL to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut its opinion on HPQ to Underweight from Equal Weight. Analyst Erik Woodring pointed to data that made him "incrementally more cautious" for IT hardware sales in 2022.

Gainer

Data about an Alzheimer’s drug sparked massive buying interest in Longeveron (LGVN). The stock surged 64% in intraday trading after the publication of a trial of its Lomecel-B, a candidate for Alzheimer’s treatment.

The results covered a Phase 1 trial of the product and were published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Lomecel-B had previously met the primary endpoint of the trial, being well-tolerated among patients.

Looking for more of the day's biggest movers? Head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.