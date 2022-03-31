After losing nearly two-thirds of its market cap on Wednesday, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA -14.7%) continues to trade lower as the analysts weigh in on the regulatory rejection of the company's marketing application for kidney disease drug, vadadustat.

Issuing a so-called complete response letter (CRL), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlighted safety concerns of the treatment and cited the need for additional clinical trials, the company announced on Wednesday.

Following the news, Needham has downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy, noting that the new clinical trials will lead to costly and lengthy delays. The firm argues that the next steps Akebia (NASDAQ:AKBA) will have to take involve “discussing the CRL with collaboration partners and requesting an FDA meeting.”

In addition, H.C. Wainwright has also lowered the rating for the stock to Neutral from Buy, with the price target slashed to $2 per share, implying a premium of ~141% to the last close. Cantor Fitzgerald has set a price target of $1 in its downgrade of Akebia (AKBA) to neutral from overweight.

The average price target for the stock stands at $7.00 per share on Wall Street, currently.