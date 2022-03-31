SoftBank to back off tech investing amid stock rout - FT

Mar. 31, 2022 12:57 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)SFTBF, BABABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Softbank Announces June 20 Commercial Launch Of Pepper Humanoid

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images News

SoftBank Group (SFBTY -1.5%) will slow down its technology investments after a rout in the company's holdings, the Financial Times reports.

Founder Masayoshi Son at a recent meeting instructed his executives to back off and focus on raising cash, according to the report.

That comes following hits to the company's portfolio from numerous factors, notably including a Chinese tech crackdown, rising interest rates and war in Ukraine. As for China, valuations have collapsed and "we don't expect a turnaround anytime soon," the FT quotes one person close to SoftBank's China team as saying.

SoftBank Group stock has slid more than 45% over the past year (see a chart vs. the broader market and tech stocks here).

The company has some $23 billion in cash on hand - enough even to weather a potential $6 billion Alibaba (BABA -4.9%) margin call - but during the stock's sell-off, Son became "alarmed" over his personal borrowings against shares, according to the report. And net debt vs. value jumped from under 10% in mid-2020 to 22%, nearing a 25% line that Son pledged not to cross in "normal times."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.