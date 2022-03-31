The global copper industry needs to invest more than $100B to build mines to reduce a potential 4.7M-ton annual supply deficit by 2030, according to Erik Heimlich, head of base metals supply at CRU, Mining.com reports.

It means the world would need to build eight projects the size of BHP's Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, over the next eight years, a task Heimlich said seems questionable given the historically low completion rates of such large-scale projects.

"A large share of the greenfield possible projects in 2012 remain under-developed, so there are questions about the ability to respond to the supply gap in an efficient and timely manner," Heimlich told the 2022 CRU World Copper Conference held in Santiago, Chile.

Copper prices have been trading near decade highs, although they fell on Wednesday to $10,331/metric ton in London on concerns over demand in China because of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

MMG Ltd. says it secured government approval to expand its giant Las Bambas copper mine in Peru.