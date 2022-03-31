Argus laid out some fundamental reasons for investors to own International Paper Company (IP +0.4%).

The firm noted that IP's North America earnings reflect higher selling prices for corrugated boxes and containerboard. Sales volume was observed to be stable for corrugated boxes and higher for containerboard.

Overall, Buy-rated International Paper (NYSE:IP) is viewed as a well-run company with a strong track record in its industry. The view is that there will be high demand for its products and services on the other side of the pandemic.

The balance sheet on IP is called solid and the dividend yield of 4% is seen as attractive in a low interest rate environment

On valuation. Argus said IP is trading at 11X the 2022 EPS estimate, which is near the bottom of the historical range of 10X to 15X and below the average multiple of 14X for a peer group that includes Packaging Corp. of America, WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products . The price-to-sales ratio of 0.8X is in line with the five-year historical average.

IP trades near the low end of its 52-week range of $40.45 to $61.80

See all the valuation metrics on International Paper.