Icosavax sets a post-IPO record after 4Q earnings

Mar. 31, 2022

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) positive

jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Icosavax (ICVX +28.5%) have recorded the biggest ever intraday gain after the development-stage biotech reported its 4Q financials for 2021, which exceeded Street forecasts on revenue.
  • The growth for the period stood at ~28% YoY thanks to ~$2.1M of grant revenue, up from $1.6M in the prior-year period.
  • The near-term catalysts for the newly IPO'ed company include the topline, interim data expected in 2Q 2022 for the lead vaccine candidate, IVX-121, from a Phase 1/1b trial against Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
  • Commenting on the earnings release, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh argues that the upcoming readout on IVX-121 “could be one of the most high-octane binary events in biotech this year.”
  • “We believe the risk/reward is favorable given that Icosavax shares are currently trading below cash and that the antigen used in IVX-121, DS-Cav1, had previously demonstrated immunogenicity in a Phase I clinical study,” Bloomberg reported quoting Hsieh.
  • His upbeat remarks on Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) come at a time, the stock is trading 75% below the level it was six months ago, as shown in this graph.
