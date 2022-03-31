Icosavax sets a post-IPO record after 4Q earnings
Mar. 31, 2022 1:38 PM ETIcosavax, Inc. (ICVX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Icosavax (ICVX +28.5%) have recorded the biggest ever intraday gain after the development-stage biotech reported its 4Q financials for 2021, which exceeded Street forecasts on revenue.
- The growth for the period stood at ~28% YoY thanks to ~$2.1M of grant revenue, up from $1.6M in the prior-year period.
- The near-term catalysts for the newly IPO'ed company include the topline, interim data expected in 2Q 2022 for the lead vaccine candidate, IVX-121, from a Phase 1/1b trial against Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
- Commenting on the earnings release, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh argues that the upcoming readout on IVX-121 “could be one of the most high-octane binary events in biotech this year.”
- “We believe the risk/reward is favorable given that Icosavax shares are currently trading below cash and that the antigen used in IVX-121, DS-Cav1, had previously demonstrated immunogenicity in a Phase I clinical study,” Bloomberg reported quoting Hsieh.
- His upbeat remarks on Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) come at a time, the stock is trading 75% below the level it was six months ago, as shown in this graph.