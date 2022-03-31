Macy's unveils plans for large fulfillment aimed at meeting e-commerce demand
Mar. 31, 2022 1:56 PM ETMacy's Inc. (M)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Macy's (M -3.6%) announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in China Grove, North Carolina in 2024 as part of the department store operator's plan to meet future demand from the omnichannel business.
- The 1.4 million-square-foot facility will feature automated direct-to-consumer fulfillment capacity.
- Macy (NYSE:M) will invest approximately $584M in this project, which it called a significant milestone in strengthening our omnichannel ecosystem.
- When fully operational, the China Grove Fulfillment Center is expected to account for nearly 30% of Macy's (M) digital supply chain capacity and serve customers nationwide. The facility will be equipped with new automation technology to increase capacity and productivity to help drive profitable digital sales growth.