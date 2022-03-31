SPR reactions and US oil production update

Mar. 31, 2022 2:03 PM ETPXD, CVX, OXY, APA, KOS, PBF, VLO, CL1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor8 Comments

Oil Prices Moving Down

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Thursday, the Department of Energy released final monthly production statistics for January; weekly DOE estimates pointed to production of 11.6mb/d in January, though the final monthly tally released Thursday came in at 11.4mb/d; down 200kb/d from December levels, but up ~300kb/d from January 2021.
  • Following the White House SPR announcement Thursday, crude markets (CL1:COM) stabilized, down ~4.5% from the time rumors of an impending announcement emerged.
  • Trafigura's Chief Economist made an appearance on Bloomberg TV following the announcement, indicating that "because you're sending a signal to producers that by releasing the oil, we're bringing prices down and that's going to disincentivize the investment we need."
  • The Economist went on to note that although near-term prices fell, prices for crude oil delivered in 2023 rose on the back of the announcement.
  • Goldman's oil strategist released a report following rumors of the announcement, indicating that "such a release would therefore not resolve the structural supply deficit, years in the making. In fact, lower prices in 2022 would support oil demand while slowing the acceleration in shale production."
  • Share price reactions have been mixed; refiners like Valero (VLO) and PBF (PBF) traded higher on the day, as did Kosmos (KOS), Apache (APA) and Occidental (OXY); however, Chevron (CVX) traded marginally lower, as did Pioneer (PXD).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.