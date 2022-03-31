SPR reactions and US oil production update
Mar. 31, 2022 2:03 PM ETPXD, CVX, OXY, APA, KOS, PBF, VLO, CL1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Thursday, the Department of Energy released final monthly production statistics for January; weekly DOE estimates pointed to production of 11.6mb/d in January, though the final monthly tally released Thursday came in at 11.4mb/d; down 200kb/d from December levels, but up ~300kb/d from January 2021.
- Following the White House SPR announcement Thursday, crude markets (CL1:COM) stabilized, down ~4.5% from the time rumors of an impending announcement emerged.
- Trafigura's Chief Economist made an appearance on Bloomberg TV following the announcement, indicating that "because you're sending a signal to producers that by releasing the oil, we're bringing prices down and that's going to disincentivize the investment we need."
- The Economist went on to note that although near-term prices fell, prices for crude oil delivered in 2023 rose on the back of the announcement.
- Goldman's oil strategist released a report following rumors of the announcement, indicating that "such a release would therefore not resolve the structural supply deficit, years in the making. In fact, lower prices in 2022 would support oil demand while slowing the acceleration in shale production."
- Share price reactions have been mixed; refiners like Valero (VLO) and PBF (PBF) traded higher on the day, as did Kosmos (KOS), Apache (APA) and Occidental (OXY); however, Chevron (CVX) traded marginally lower, as did Pioneer (PXD).