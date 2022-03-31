Marinus gets $30M under Oaktree credit facility following Ztalmy US approval
Mar. 31, 2022 2:14 PM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) said it received $30M in funding under an existing Oaktree Capital Management credit agreement.
- The company said the additional funding became available as a result of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of the company’s seizure treatment Ztalmy (Ganaxolone).
- In May 2021, Marinus signed a credit financing agreement with Oaktree. Together with the $30M, Marinus has drawn a total of $75M in funding
- In addition, Marinus amended an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to extend Marinus’ performance period for funding through the end of 2023 to align with updated timeline for a Phase 3 trial called RAISE in refractory status epilepticus.
- The base contract provides up to $21M of research funding from BARDA for the ongoing RAISE trial, with potential for total BARDA research funding of up to $51M based on success-based milestones.
- Ganaxolone development for RSE is being funded in part by BARDA, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.