Merck cuts staff at Acceleron after completing the acquisition





  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) has disclosed plans to reduce the staff at its recently acquired unit, Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), just months after completing the multi-billion-dollar buyout.
  • In November, the pharma giant completed the deal that involved $180 per share in cash for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Acceleron, implying a total equity value of nearly $11.5B.
  • A Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) notice recently published by the state authorities indicated the loss of 143 jobs between May 31 and Nov. 18 at Acceleron (XLRN). A Merck (MRK) spokesperson confirmed the plan via email, Fierce Pharma reported.
  • “On Tuesday, March 15, Merck issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (“WARN”) notice to 143 legacy employees of Acceleron Pharma who will be separating from the company in a phased manner through November 18, 2022," the spokesperson noted.
  • "As part of the ongoing integration of Acceleron, we have extended more than 160 offers since November 2021, of which 75% have accepted positions since the acquisition was announced," she added.
  • Late November, Merck (MRK) went on to close the M&A deal even as some Acceleron (XLRN) investors voiced opposition against the acquisition.
