L3Harris tapped as top pick among defense companies at Jefferies

Mar. 31, 2022 2:21 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

L3Harris building in Burlington, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

L3Harris Technologies (LHX -0.3%) is reiterated with a Buy rating and $320 price target at Jefferies, which names it the top pick in the defense sector, highlighting its peer-leading estimated 3.7% organic top-line compound annual growth rate through 2024 driven by positioning in space, radios and classified budgets.

L3Harris' "segment margin profile already leads peers - 16% vs. 11% peer average - and is positioned to drive another 70 bps of expansion through 2024 on our estimates," and the company's realized merger synergies of $350M, or ~200 bps of savings, "and ability to drive additional productivity improvements through the adoption of AI/ML in its e3 program is a key differentiator to offset supply chain/labor challenges experienced across the group," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu writes.

Shares of U.S. defense contractors have been trading near record highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

