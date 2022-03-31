L3Harris Technologies (LHX -0.3%) is reiterated with a Buy rating and $320 price target at Jefferies, which names it the top pick in the defense sector, highlighting its peer-leading estimated 3.7% organic top-line compound annual growth rate through 2024 driven by positioning in space, radios and classified budgets.

L3Harris' "segment margin profile already leads peers - 16% vs. 11% peer average - and is positioned to drive another 70 bps of expansion through 2024 on our estimates," and the company's realized merger synergies of $350M, or ~200 bps of savings, "and ability to drive additional productivity improvements through the adoption of AI/ML in its e3 program is a key differentiator to offset supply chain/labor challenges experienced across the group," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu writes.

Shares of U.S. defense contractors have been trading near record highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.