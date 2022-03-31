ESPN to air 'retrocast' on April 6 for Nets-Knicks game as network looks to broaden appeal

Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) ESPN, looking to broaden the appeal and experiment its sports broadcasts, is going to use graphics from the mid-20th century for an upcoming NBA game, Variety reports.

The news outlet noted that the ESPN2 broadcast of the April 6 game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will start in black and white and use graphics from ABC's 1960s coverage and then start to look like the CBS broadcasts of the 1970s and 1980s.

Also incorporated into the broadcast will be a look similar to how NBC broadcast NBA games in the 1990s, complete with its signature music. The famous music can now be heard on some of Fox's (FOXA) FS1 college basketball games.

A regular broadcast of the game will be shown on Disney's flagship station, ESPN.

"The unscripted moments that come from this will ultimately be the best part of it all," ESPN production vice president Tim Corrigan told Variety.

ESPN has experimented with alternative broadcasts in recent years, including the popular "ManningCast" for a number of its Monday Night Football games, featuring Peyton and Eli Manning.

According to the Sports Business Journal, ratings for the "ManningCast" broadcasts were a success for ESPN. On average, the telecasts brought in 1.58 million viewers and topped out at 1.96 million for a Week 8 matchup between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN is looking to replicate some of the "ManningCast" success this year with a Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, in addition to a traditional broadcast.

