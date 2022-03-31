Hyzon Motors is called a fuel cell leader by J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan stayed constructive on Hyzon Motors (HYZN +2.9%) after meeting with management on Wednesday.

The firm said it sees opportunities for margin expansion for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) over the next few years based on factors like manufacturing fuel cells and stack technologies in-house, increasing proprietary vehicle content, and shifting customer mix towards markets in Europe, Australia, and the U.S.

Analyst Bill Peterson: "Management discussed a healthy backlog, and, at this point, remains more concerned about securing enough supply to satisfy demand. Given that most early customers are large buyers from major companies and government entities, Hyzon does not view it as critical to establish a dealer network at this stage, but rather to establish an expansive after-sales network to ensure a positive user experience and create opportunities for recurring business."

Peterson and team also think Hyzon's (HYZN) strategy of hydrogen enablement to satisfy customer demand is positive driver for fuel cell adoption and can help drive early leadership in the space.

Hyzon's (HYZN) competitive position is seen as strong even with the persistent delays in FCEV deployments in the U.S. and in other regions.

Adding it all up, J.P. Morgan kept an Overweight rating on Hyzon Motors (HYZN) and set a price target of $9.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.86 to $11.37 and average analyst price target of $11.86.