Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) continued its bouncy trading on Wednesday with a 5.52% drop on high volume.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is one of the most discussed stocks on StockTwits and Reddit's WallStreetBets, which has been adding to the volatility. Short interest on BROS is also at a notably high level of 34% of total float.

On a fundamental look, Dutch Bros (BROS) is a top sector pick at Cowen.

Analyst Andrew Charles on the BROS upside: "We are confident in Dutch Bros' expansion opportunity to 4,000 domestic stores based on higher AUVs in all states relative to the core Oregon + Washington markets that we argue best demonstrate the concept's portability. Further, we like that BROS' long term eastward expansion will be across the Sunbelt/Ozarks/lower Appalachia."

See all the growth metrics on Dutch Bros