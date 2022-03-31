Solana (SOL-USD) tokens on Thursday are gaining the most among the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

It seems that bullish momentum is helping the proof-of-stake crypto outperform peers, with SOL tokens up more than 2% Thursday afternoon and +27% in the past five sessions. Meanwhile, ether (ETH-USD), the largest rival of SOL, coins rose a mere 6% in the same time frame and bitcoin (BTC-USD) +3.3%.

Recall non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea recently hinted at supporting Solana (SOL-USD) NFT's on its exchange. See why SA contributor Mike Fay believes that the OpenSea integration is "potentially a big deal." Note that Solana (SOL-USD) is an open-source blockchain that supports NFTs as well as a slew of decentralized applications.

As for the two largest cryptos in the digital asset ecosystem, bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.7%) is slipping to $45.9K intraday, and ether (ETH-USD -2.8%) is drifting down to $3.3K amid a broad risk-off day. Also, binance coin (BNB-USD -3.5%), cardano (ADA-USD -3.3%), terra (LUNA-USD -4.0%), avalanche (AVAX-USD -0.3%), polkadot (DOT-USD -3.4%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD -3.1%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD -8.2%), polygon (MATIC-USD -3.0%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD -2.6%), NEAR protocol (NEAR-USD -5.1%), litecoin (LTC-USD -5.3%) and cosmos (ATOM-USD -4.7%).

Previously, (March 22) Grayscale Investments unveiled a fund aimed at Ether competitors.