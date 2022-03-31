Solana tokens outpace Bitcoin, Ether, other major cryptos in risk-off day

Blockchain financial technology to secure cryptocurrencies as bitcoin for online payments and money transaction. Fintech concept with encrypted ledger blocks chained. Person working on computer

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Solana (SOL-USD) tokens on Thursday are gaining the most among the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

It seems that bullish momentum is helping the proof-of-stake crypto outperform peers, with SOL tokens up more than 2% Thursday afternoon and +27% in the past five sessions. Meanwhile, ether (ETH-USD), the largest rival of SOL, coins rose a mere 6% in the same time frame and bitcoin (BTC-USD) +3.3%.

Recall non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea recently hinted at supporting Solana (SOL-USD) NFT's on its exchange. See why SA contributor Mike Fay believes that the OpenSea integration is "potentially a big deal." Note that Solana (SOL-USD) is an open-source blockchain that supports NFTs as well as a slew of decentralized applications.

As for the two largest cryptos in the digital asset ecosystem, bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.7%) is slipping to $45.9K intraday, and ether (ETH-USD -2.8%) is drifting down to $3.3K amid a broad risk-off day. Also, binance coin (BNB-USD -3.5%), cardano (ADA-USD -3.3%), terra (LUNA-USD -4.0%), avalanche (AVAX-USD -0.3%), polkadot (DOT-USD -3.4%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD -3.1%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD -8.2%), polygon (MATIC-USD -3.0%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD -2.6%), NEAR protocol (NEAR-USD -5.1%), litecoin (LTC-USD -5.3%) and cosmos (ATOM-USD -4.7%).

Previously, (March 22) Grayscale Investments unveiled a fund aimed at Ether competitors.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.