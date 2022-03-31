Microsoft reportedly on track for new Xbox Game Pass family plan
Mar. 31, 2022
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) isn't giving Sony (SONY) any time to claim victory with its latest subscription gaming offering.
- According to Windows Central, which closely tracks business dealings at Microsoft (MSFT), the software giant will launch an Xbox Game Pass family plan later this year that will let subscribers share access to their accounts with their family members. No prices for the service have been disclosed, but the new offering will reportedly allow for five users to access games through a single account.
- What is also not known is if the new family plan will be offered separately for Microsoft's (MSFT) PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass service, or if it will only include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives subscribers access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games online.
- Microsoft (MSFT) upended the videogame market earlier this year with its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $69 billion.
- On Tuesday, Sony (SONY) gave details about its new PlayStation Plus videogame subscription service, and its three pricing and services tiers.