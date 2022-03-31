Fresenius Kabi bolsters biosimilar, infusion businesses with mAbxience and Ivenix deals

Mar. 31, 2022

  • Fresenius Medical Care's (FMS +0.3%) Fresenius Kabi subsidiary has inked two deals including the acquisition of infusion system provider Ivenix and taking a majority stake in mAbxience, whose pipeline is focused on biosimilars.
  • Terms of the Ivenix acquisition call for Fresenius Kabi (FSNUF +9.5%) to provide an upfront payment of $240M, as well as milestone payments.
  • Privately held Ivenix, which is based in Massachusetts, markets a large volume infusion pump and an infusion management system.
  • This transaction is expected to close by mid year.
  • Fresenius Kabi (FSNUY +0.9%) is acquiring a 55% stake in Madrid-based mAbxience for €495 million (~$547.7M) upfront as well as milestone payments.
  • MAbxience already markets biosimilars of the oncology therapies Rituxan (rituximab) and Avastin (bevacizumab). In its pipeline, it has two biosimilar candidates in mid-stage development: One for infectious disease and the other for bone diseases.
  • This deal is also expected to close by mid year.
