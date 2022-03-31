The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) leads to a higher reduction in hospitalization risk in children aged 5 – 11 during the period dominated by the Omicron variant, a newly published study indicates.

The research led by scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Boston Children's Hospital ran from July 2021 to February 2022, involving over 1,100 children and 31 hospitals across 23 U.S. states.

According to the data published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the mRNA-based vaccine showed 68% effectiveness against hospitalizations among children 5 to 11 years of age during the Omicron period. Their median duration since vaccination was little over a month.

During the omicron-predominant period, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalizations stood at 40% among adolescents 12 to 18 years of age, with a median interval since vaccination of over five months. The effectiveness against critical and non-critical forms of the disease stood at 79% and 20%, respectively.

In February, a study conducted by the New York State Department of Health during December and January demonstrated that the protection generated by the Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine waned faster in children aged 5 – 11 than in those aged 12 – 17.