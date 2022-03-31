National Retail Properties stock edges lower even after bullish investor take
Mar. 31, 2022 3:43 PM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) shares are edging lower by 0.5% Thursday afternoon despite a bullish mention from Gilman Hill's Jenny Harrington.
- In a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary policy and inflationary pressures, the triple net lease REIT is a "really secure and safe place to be," Harrington emphasized in CNBC's Halftime Report, adding that it has an attractive dividend yield. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha screens NNN's dividend yield with a B+ sector relative grade. Take a look at its dividend history here.
- Also, SA's Quant Rating views NNN stock as a Strong Buy, with the strongest factor grades in Profitability and Revisions. Wall Street Analysts settle for a Buy (3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 8 Hold, 1 Sell).
- In mid-January, National Retail Properties declared a dividend of $0.53 per share.