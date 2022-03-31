National Retail Properties stock edges lower even after bullish investor take

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) shares are edging lower by 0.5% Thursday afternoon despite a bullish mention from Gilman Hill's Jenny Harrington.
  • In a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary policy and inflationary pressures, the triple net lease REIT is a "really secure and safe place to be," Harrington emphasized in CNBC's Halftime Report, adding that it has an attractive dividend yield. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha screens NNN's dividend yield with a B+ sector relative grade. Take a look at its dividend history here.
  • Also, SA's Quant Rating views NNN stock as a Strong Buy, with the strongest factor grades in Profitability and Revisions. Wall Street Analysts settle for a Buy (3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 8 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • In mid-January, National Retail Properties declared a dividend of $0.53 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.