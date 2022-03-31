Orphazyme to submit statutory restructuring plan to Danish court
Mar. 31, 2022 3:56 PM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Danish biotech firm, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) said it will submit the enclosed proposal for a statutory restructuring plan to the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court and to its known creditors, under section 11 c of the Danish Insolvency Act.
- As part of the restructuring proceedings proposal, the company earlier this month had said it intends to delist its American Depositary Shares from Nasdaq and reduce its global workforce by ~50%. The company also withdrew its European Marketing Authorization Application for its lead drug candidate arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
- The decision to restructure was made due to the company's financial position and regulatory setback faced for arimoclomol.
- The company said a meeting with creditors will be held on April 7, where the restructuring plan will be presented.
- The Danish court could decide to terminate the in-court restructuring proceedings, if the proposal for a statutory restructuring plan is not adopted by the creditors.
- The stock was delisted today.