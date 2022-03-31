Orphazyme to submit statutory restructuring plan to Danish court

Mar. 31, 2022 3:56 PM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Danish biotech firm, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) said it will submit the enclosed proposal for a statutory restructuring plan to the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court and to its known creditors, under section 11 c of the Danish Insolvency Act.
  • As part of the restructuring proceedings proposal, the company earlier this month had said it intends to delist its American Depositary Shares from Nasdaq and reduce its global workforce by ~50%. The company also withdrew its European Marketing Authorization Application for its lead drug candidate arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
  • The decision to restructure was made due to the company's financial position and regulatory setback faced for arimoclomol.
  • The company said a meeting with creditors will be held on April 7, where the restructuring plan will be presented.
  • The Danish court could decide to terminate the in-court restructuring proceedings, if the proposal for a statutory restructuring plan is not adopted by the creditors.
  • The stock was delisted today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.